Grimes Previews New Song in Ad for All-Powerful Tech Corporation

Grimes debuted a snippet of new music in a commercial for a vaguely dystopian, ultra-wealthy tech corporation—but not the one you’re thinking of. The song comes in the background of an Apple ad, which features Grimes herself talking about how technology empowers her to be freely creative when making and releasing music.

“I hate permission, you know? I don’t want permission. If I just want to drop something, I just drop it,” she says at the beginning of the spot. It’s easy to interpret that as a shot at her label 4AD, given her past public frustration about the way they’ve handled her music.

Evidently, teaming up with Apple has given her an opportunity to circumvent that permission, however briefly. The song in the background of the ad is called “That’s What The Drugs Are For,” which follows two brief snippets she shared on Twitter earlier this month. The segment we hear is mostly instrumental, with just a bit of Grimes’s voice at the end. Watch the ad below.