Michael B. Jordan returns as Adonis “Donnie” Creed for Creed II. In the second installment, Donnie is a new father – so Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) and his family try to sway him away from the ring with more on the line considering his competitor is Drago a.k.a the son of the guy who killed his father.

The follow up arrives three years after the first Creed, with Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) taking over for Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) as director although Coogler remains as a producer. The film was written by Stallone and Luke Cage’s Cheo Hodari Coker.