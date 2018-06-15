New Music \
Christina Aguilera Shares New Kanye-Produced Song “Maria”: Listen
Christina Aguilera dropped her new album Liberation and with it arrived another new song produced by Kanye West. Titled “Maria,” the album’s third track is attributed to Kanye alongside Glaswegian producer and past Watch The Throne collaborator Hudson Mohawke. Also included with the album is “Accelerate,” another Kanye-produced single featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. Liberation includes other guest features from Anderson .Paak, GoldLink, Demi Lovato, and more. Check it out below.