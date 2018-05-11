The Flaming Lips would like to remind you that they’ve got a three-disc, 52-track deluxe edition of their forthcoming Greatest Hits album coming on June 1, and to do that, they’re sharing something from the Lips film archive: A low-res, black-and-white video performance of “The Captain,” an outtake from 1999’s The Soft Bulletin that will appear on the deluxe edition of Greatest Hits. It looks to have been filmed in a garage, or perhaps a storage unit; the drummers featured are touring Lips members Matt Duckworth and Nick Ley, per Rolling Stone. Oh, and their cymbals are on fire. Watch below.