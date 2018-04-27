The Flaming Lips Announce Greatest Hits Album

What are your top 11 favorite Flaming Lips songs? Your top 52? Rejoice, completists: The long-running Oklahoma psych rockers have announced their first proper Greatest Hits album, which collects 11 songs released by Warner Bros. Records between 1993 and 2017. A deluxe edition will draw from album tracks, B-sides, outtakes, and some of the band’s more out-there material for a total of three CDs’ worth of music. Everything comes remastered by the band and longtime producer Dave Fridmann and is set for release on June 1; pre-orders for the deluxe edition are available beginning today.

In addition, the band is forging ahead with plans to reissue some of their earliest material, originally recorded for Restless Records prior to their 1991 signing to Warner. Scratching the Door and Seeing the Unseeable will be collected as six-disc set and released June 29 by Rhino Records and Warner Bros. It’s likewise been remastered by the band and Fridmann.

The Flaming Lips’ most recent studio album, Oczy Mlody, was released early last year. Check out the official top 11 and top 52 favorite Flaming Lips songs in the full track listings for the standard and deluxe editions of their newly announced Greatest Hits collections below.

The Flaming Lips, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 (vinyl edition) track list

1. “Do You Realize??”

2. “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1″

3. “Race for the Prize”

4. “Waitin’ for a Superman”

5. “When You Smile”

6. “She Don’t Use Jelly”

Side Two:

1. “Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)”

2. “The W.A.N.D.”

3. “Silver Trembling Hands”

4. “The Castle”

5. “The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song”

The Flaming Lips, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 Deluxe Edition (3CD & digital) track list

Disc 1:

1. “Talkin’ ‘Bout the Smiling Deathporn Immortality Blues (Everyone Wants to Live Forever)”

2. “Hit Me Like You Did the First Time”

3. “Frogs”

4. “Felt Good to Burn”

5. “Turn It On”

6. “She Don’t Use Jelly”

7. “Chewin the Apple of Your Eye”

8. “Slow Nerve Action”

9. “Psychiatric Explorations of the Fetus With Needles”

10. “Brainville”

11. “Lightning Strikes the Postman”

12. “When You Smile”

13. “Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)”

14. “Riding to Work in the Year 2025″

15. “Race For the Prize (Sacrifice of the New Scientists)”

16. “Waitin’ For a Superman (Is It Getting Heavy?)”

17. “The Spark That Bled”

18. “What Is the Light?”

Disc 2:

1. “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Pt. 1″

2. “In the Morning of the Magicians”

3. “All We Have Is Now”

4. “Do You Realize??”

5. “The W.A.N.D.”

6. “Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung”

7. “Vein Of Stars”

8. “The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song”

9. “Convinced of the Hex”

10. “See the Leaves”

11. “Silver Trembling Hands”

12. “Is David Bowie Dying?”

13. “Try to Explain”

14. “Always There in Our Hearts”

15. “How??”

16. “There Should Be Unicorns”

17. “The Castle”

Disc 3:

1. “Zero to A Million (Demo)”

2. “Jets (Cupid’s Kiss Vs the Psyche of Death) (2-Track Demo)”

3. “Thirty-Five Thousand Feet Of Despair”

4. “The Captain”

5. “1000 Ft. Hands”

6. “Noodling Theme (Epic Sunset Mix #5)”

7. “Up Above the Daily Hum”

8. “The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (In Anatropous Reflex)”

9. “We Can’t Predict the Future”

10. “Your Face Can Tell the Future”

11. “You Gotta Hold On”

12. “What Does It Mean?”

13. “Spider-man Vs Muhammad Ali”

14. “I Was Zapped By the Lucky Super Rainbow”

15. “Enthusiasm For Life Defeats Existential Fear Pt. 2″

16. “If I Only Had a Brain”

17. “Silent Night / Lord, Can You Hear Me”