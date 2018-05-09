Watch a 10-Minute Film About Stephen Malkmus & the Jick’s New Album

Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks will release their new album Sparkle Hard next Friday, May 18. In advance of the record, today they’ve published a 10-minute promotional film called Sparkle Hard: The Movie, directed by Brook Linder. It features snippets from the album and interviews with the former Pavement leader, plus shots of Malkmus playing tennis and the band jamming in a room with a giant Grateful Dead poster on the wall. Previously, the Jicks released the advance singles “Middle America,” “Shiggy,” and “Refute,” the latter of which featured vocals from Kim Gordon. Watch the Sparkle Hard: The Movie below.