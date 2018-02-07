New Music \
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks – “Middle America”
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks are back with their first new music since 2014’s Wig Out at Jagbags, the warm and mellow single “Middle America,” featuring very Malkmus-y lyrics about literally and metaphorically pissing in the wind. The Jicks have yet to announce a new album, which would be Malkmus’ seventh since the dissolution of Pavement. It does seem fair enough to expect, though, since they’re also not exactly being subtle: “News and exclusive content COMING SOON” the band’s account tweeted Monday.
Hear “Middle America” below and revisit our 2014 interview with Malkmus for the release of Jagbags. The Jicks have also announced a new U.S. tour; scroll down to see those dates.
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks 2018 tour dates
06/01/18 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
06/02/18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo
06/03/18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
06/05/18 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
06/06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater
06/07/18 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
06/08/18 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
06/09/18 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
06/11/18 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
06/12/18 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
06/14/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/16/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
06/17/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
06/19/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
06/20/18 – Athens, GA – The Georgia Theatre
06/21/18 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
06/22/18 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
06/23/18 – Cincinnati, OH – The Woodward Theater
07/17/18 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
07/18/18 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
07/22/18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
07/25/18 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
07/26/18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
07/27/18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
07/28/18 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
07/29/18 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
07/31/18 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
08/01/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
08/03/18 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
08/04/18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
08/05/18 – Portland, OR – Star Theater