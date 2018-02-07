Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks – “Middle America”

Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks are back with their first new music since 2014’s Wig Out at Jagbags, the warm and mellow single “Middle America,” featuring very Malkmus-y lyrics about literally and metaphorically pissing in the wind. The Jicks have yet to announce a new album, which would be Malkmus’ seventh since the dissolution of Pavement. It does seem fair enough to expect, though, since they’re also not exactly being subtle: “News and exclusive content COMING SOON” the band’s account tweeted Monday.

Hear “Middle America” below and revisit our 2014 interview with Malkmus for the release of Jagbags. The Jicks have also announced a new U.S. tour; scroll down to see those dates.

Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks 2018 tour dates

06/01/18 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

06/02/18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo

06/03/18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

06/05/18 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

06/06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

06/07/18 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

06/08/18 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

06/09/18 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

06/11/18 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

06/12/18 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

06/14/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/16/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

06/17/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

06/19/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

06/20/18 – Athens, GA – The Georgia Theatre

06/21/18 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

06/22/18 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

06/23/18 – Cincinnati, OH – The Woodward Theater

07/17/18 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

07/18/18 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

07/22/18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

07/25/18 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

07/26/18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

07/27/18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

07/28/18 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

07/29/18 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

07/31/18 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

08/01/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

08/03/18 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

08/04/18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

08/05/18 – Portland, OR – Star Theater