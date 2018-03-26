Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks Announce New Album Sparkle Hard, Release “Shiggy”

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks have announced their new album Sparkle Hard. It’s due out May 18 on Matador. The group led by the renowned Pavement frontman has also released the second single from the record, entitled “Shiggy.” It’s huge-sounding, sludgy, and full of the aggressively disaffected attitude that characterized Pavement’s formative work. Previously, Malkmus released the considerably more mellow, folk-rocky tune “Middle America,” which will also be included on Listen below, and check out Sparkle Hard’s cover art and tracklist, as well as the Jicks’ upcoming tour dates.

1. Cast Off

2. Future Suite

3. Solid Silk

4. Bike Lane

5. Middle America

6. Rattler

7. Shiggy

8. Kite

9. Brethren

10. Refute (ft. Kim Gordon)

11. Difficulties / Let Them Eat Vowels

Tour Dates:

6/1/18 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club SOLD OUT

6/2/18 – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo SOLD OUT

6/3/18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

6/5/18 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups SOLD OUT

6/6/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

6/7/18 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

6/8/18 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

6/9/18 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace SOLD OUT

6/11/18 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

6/12/18 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair SOLD OUT

6/14/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg SOLD OUT

6/15/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg SOLD OUT

6/16/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

6/17/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

6/19/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

6/20/18 – Athens, GA – The Georgia Theatre

6/21/18 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

6/22/18 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

6/23/18 – Cincinnati, OH – The Woodward Theater

7/17/18 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

7/18/18 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

7/22/18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

7/23/18 – Albuquerque NM – Launchpad

7/25/18 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

7/26/18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

7/27/18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

7/28/18 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

7/29/18 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

7/31/18 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

8/1/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

8/3/18 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

8/4/18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre