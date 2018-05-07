Phil Collins wants you to know that he’s still alive, and to prove it, he’s going to tour North America for the first time in 12 years. The Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! tour kicks off October 5 in Ft. Lauderdale and consists of just 15 shows. The former Genesis drummer finishes his North American jaunt on October 28 in Los Angeles.

Although Collins ostensibly retired from touring in 2002, he’s been mounting something of a comeback over the past few years, which included a tour through Europe and the UK in 2017. Some of those shows were delayed, however, due to a head injury. Although the ’80s hitmaker won’t be playing drums, he did pass that responsibility along to his 16-year-old son Nicolas.

Citi cardholders have first shot at buying tickets on Friday, May 11. Verified Fans can purchase tickets on Monday, May 14 from 10 am to 11:50 pm. Tickets then go on sale to the general public Tuesday, May 15 at 10 am.

Tour dates are listed below:

10/5 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., BB&T Center

10/7 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

10/9 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

10/11 – Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

10/13 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

10/16 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

10/18 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

10/19 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

10/22 – Chicago, IL, United Center

10/25 – Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum