Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford, the prog-rock group collectively known as Genesis, will return to the road in North America for the first time in 14 years with The Last Domino? tour, kicking off Nov. 15 in Chicago and ending Dec. 15 in Boston.

Joined by Phil’s son Nic Collins on drums and the band’s long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer, the iconic group will perform at 14 major venues across the U.S. and Canada, including a Dec. 5 stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Count on hits including “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep” and “Turn It On Again” from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 marks the first time Genesis has performed stateside since 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour, which was one of the biggest-grossing tours of that year.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 7 at 12 p.m. local time. To register for pre-sale, visit Genesis’ official site.

See the full list of tour dates below.

November 15, 2021 – Chicago, IL

November 18, 2021 – Washington, DC

November 20, 2021 – Charlotte, NC

November 22, 2021 – Montreal, QC

November 25, 2021 – Toronto, ON

November 27, 2021 – Buffalo, NY

November 29, 2021 – Detroit, MI

November 30, 2021 – Cleveland, OH

December 2, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA

December 5, 2021 – New York, NY

December 8, 2021 – Columbus, OH

December 10, 2021 – Belmont Park, NY

December 13, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA

December 15, 2021 – Boston, MA

Watch the tour trailer for The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 below.