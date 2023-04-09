Instagram Facebook Twitter
Peter One
His Hometown
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church
Yaeji With a Hammer
Yaeji Uses Dance Music To Grapple With Discontent on With a Hammer

Ghost’s PHANTOMIME EP To Feature Songs by Television, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner

The band’s Easter Sunday announcement came with a cover of Genesis’ ‘Jesus He Knows Me’
Ghost
Mikael Eriksson

In an Easter Sunday message, sacrilegious Swedish hard rock act Ghost has announced a new EP, PHANTOMIME, coming May 18 via Loma Vista Recordings. Rather than Ghost’s arena-ready originals, the five-track release consists of covers paying homage to the eccentric band’s varied influences.

The selections include “See No Evil” by Television, “Hanging Around” by the Stranglers, “Phantom of the Opera” by Iron Maiden, and “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” by Tina Turner.

Ghost Phantomime

The first track to be released from PHANTOMIME is Genesis’ 1992 track “Jesus He Knows Me,” which was one of that band’s last big hits. An accompanying video was directed by Alex Ross Perry and takes aim at Father Jim DeFroque, the host of the evangelical radio show Jesus Talk. It then concludes with an unholy ritual. See it below.

Brian Johnson and Angus Young

Also Read

Update: AC/DC, Tool, Metallica Set for Debut Power Trip Festival

PHANTOMIME follows Ghost’s latest LP, last year IMPERA, which recently won Best Rock Album of the Year at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. Ghost is no stranger to covers, having previously tackled material originally popularized by ABBA, the Beatles, Depeche Mode, Roky Erickson, Eurythmics, Metallica, and Pet Shop Boys.

Ghost has a series of live dates planned this year beginning in May, including an appearance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound alongside Blur, Depeche Mode, and Halsey, as well as its headlining Re-Imperatour in North America this summer.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, , , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

Criminal Justice Reform

From Retribution to Restoration: The Revivalists Spread the Good Word of Criminal Justice Reform

more from spin

Jack Black Peaches Video
News

Jack Black Shares Music Video for Super Mario Bros. Movie Song ‘Peaches’

Noname performs during weekend two of the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin on October 12, 2018. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
News

Noname’s New Album Sundial Set for July Release

Ghost
News

Ghost’s PHANTOMIME EP To Feature Songs by Television, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top