Live at the Fillmore 1997 Is an Electrifying Snapshot of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Their Best
5 Albums I Can't Live Without: Joss Stone
The Weeknd Extends 'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour Into 2023

Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode Lead 2023 Primavera Sound Lineup

Event will be held May 31-June 4 in Barcelona and June 8-11 in Madrid
Blur performs at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 23, 2015. Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalia, Calvin Harris, and Pet Shop Boys lead the stacked lineup for the 2023 Primavera Sound festival, which will be held May 31-June 4 in Barcelona and June 8-11 in Madrid.

Pet Shop Boys top the bill for opening night festivities on May 31 and June 8 in each respective city, with Blur, Halsey, Darkside, Ghost, Le Tigre, Anderson .Paak’s NxWorries, Turnstile, Pusha T and Sparks headlining on June 1 and June 9.

Lamar, Depeche Mode, Baby Keem, Four Tet, Fred Again, Skrillex, The Moldy Peaches, Bad Religion, Bleachers, Christine and the Queens, and the Mars Volta will perform on June 2 and June 10, two loaded days that also feature Alvvays, Channel Tres, Japanese Breakfast, Karate, Unwound, Yves Tumor, Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, and Beth Orton.

The last full day of music on June 3 and 10 will be crowned by Rosalia, Harris, FKA Twigs, Maneskin, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, DOMi and JD Beck, John Cale, Laurie Anderson, Shellac, and the Voidz. Primavera’s annual final day dance music brunch is set for June 4 and 11, with performances from Diplo, Camelphat, Ben Böhmer, Purple Disco Machine, and Vitalic.

Blur Confirms First Show Since 2015

As usual, many of the artists will also perform at clubs and other venues throughout Barcelona and Madrid surrounding Primavera, with full details to be announced. For the latest ticket information, click here.

 

 

Jonathan Cohen

Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

Amber Ryann's Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

The B-52s Concluding Farewell Tour With Las Vegas Residency

Undeath Move From the Grave to the Stage, and More New Metal

Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode Lead 2023 Primavera Sound Lineup

