Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode Lead 2023 Primavera Sound Lineup

Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalia, Calvin Harris, and Pet Shop Boys lead the stacked lineup for the 2023 Primavera Sound festival, which will be held May 31-June 4 in Barcelona and June 8-11 in Madrid.

Pet Shop Boys top the bill for opening night festivities on May 31 and June 8 in each respective city, with Blur, Halsey, Darkside, Ghost, Le Tigre, Anderson .Paak’s NxWorries, Turnstile, Pusha T and Sparks headlining on June 1 and June 9.

Lamar, Depeche Mode, Baby Keem, Four Tet, Fred Again, Skrillex, The Moldy Peaches, Bad Religion, Bleachers, Christine and the Queens, and the Mars Volta will perform on June 2 and June 10, two loaded days that also feature Alvvays, Channel Tres, Japanese Breakfast, Karate, Unwound, Yves Tumor, Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, and Beth Orton.

The last full day of music on June 3 and 10 will be crowned by Rosalia, Harris, FKA Twigs, Maneskin, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, DOMi and JD Beck, John Cale, Laurie Anderson, Shellac, and the Voidz. Primavera’s annual final day dance music brunch is set for June 4 and 11, with performances from Diplo, Camelphat, Ben Böhmer, Purple Disco Machine, and Vitalic.

As usual, many of the artists will also perform at clubs and other venues throughout Barcelona and Madrid surrounding Primavera, with full details to be announced. For the latest ticket information, click here.