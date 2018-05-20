Nicki Minaj Pokes Fun at Haim in SNL “Friendship Song” Sketch: Watch

Nicki Minaj was the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live, and in the episode, the rapper joined cast members Tina Fey, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon in what looks to be a parody of famed sister girl-group Haim. The sketch finds the cast styled as sisters in a nightclub setting, where they sing about supporting friends by cutting others down. Around the 2:30 mark, Nicki Minaj makes an appearance on the track with a rap verse. Elsewhere in the episode, Minaj performed “Chun-Li” and her verse from Playboi Carti’s recent Die Lit track “Poke It Out.” Watch a clip of the sketch below.