Nicki Minaj Performs “Chun-Li” and “Poke It Out” on SNL: Watch

Nicki Minaj was the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live. In the episode, the Trinidadian rapper performed “Chun-Li,” the recent single from her upcoming album Queen. Elsewhere in the episode, Minaj brought out Playboi Carti to perform his Die Lit track “Poke It Out.” Backed by leather-clad dancers, the Pinkprint rapper worked through a brightly-colored highly-choreographed routine that emphasized Minaj’s skill as both a rapper and stylist. Check videos of the performance below.