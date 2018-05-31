Gorillaz — “Humility” and “Lake Zurich”

Gorillaz teased the release of the forthcoming album The Now Now by dropping two new songs, “Humility” and “Lake Zurich,” today.

“Humility” comes complete with a video consisting of the band’s co-founder/resident illustrator Jamie Hewlett’s animations frolicking with Jack Black. The track features legendary jazz guitarist George Benson. The album also features an appearance by Snoop Dogg on “Hollywood” and that’s about it for celebrity cameos. This outing is particularly light on guest stars compared to last year’s Humanz.

“Lake Zurich” can be heard below, sans any fun visuals of a guitar-toting Tenacious D member dancing around in cargo shorts.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Damon Albarn said that Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford produced the new record. Ford also produced the latest Arctic Monkeys album, the wonderfully weird Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino. Albarn also told Lowe that fans can expect more vocals from him on the new record.

“I thought I should make a record where I’m just singing for once,” Albarn said. “It’s pretty much just me singing, very sort of in the world of 2-D but kind of come out and he’s singing very expressively. I feel really good about it. I feel really really good about it.”

The Now Now comes out June 29.