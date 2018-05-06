Jay-Z’s Mother Gloria Carter Receives GLAAD Special Recognition Award, Gives Moving Speech: Watch

Jay-Z’s mom Gloria Carter was recognized at the GLAAD Media Awards last night in New York City. She received a Special Recognition Award for her contribution to to Jay’s 4:44 song “Smile,” which includes a spoken word outro from Gloria. The song served as a way for her to come out publicly, and last night, she delivered a moving speech about coming out to her son and the ways that coming out has positively impacted her life. “Here I am. I’m loving, I’m respectful, I’m productive, and I’m a human being who has a right to love who I love,” she said in the speech. “So everybody, just smile, be free.” Watch her speech below.