Jay-Z’s “Marcy Me,” “Legacy,” and “Smile” Videos Are on YouTube Now

Jay-Z released three new videos for the 4:44 songs “Marcy Me,” “Smile,” and “Legacy” last month on Tidal. For non-subscribers, those videos are now on YouTube. “Marcy Me” is set inside a New York police helicopter peering down at Brooklyn. “Smile” and “Legacy” are eight and 11-minute-long short films directed by Canadian filmmaker Miles Jay and British singer/filmmaker/Seal’s brother Jeymes Samuel, respectively. These are the eighth and ninth songs from 4:44 to receive visual treatment. Watch them below.