Future Islands Announce North American Summer Tour

Future Islands embarked on an exhaustive world tour in 2017 and are currently in the throes of another one, but the Baltimore synth pop outfit apparently can’t get enough of being out on the road: On Wednesday the band announced that they’re touring North America for the duration of August and September.

The trek kicks off in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and culminates in Washington D.C. on September 28 after an extensive run through Canada and parts of the United States. The band just got finished playing a few shows in South America and are now gearing up to play various headlining shows and festivals in Europe in June and July before returning to this side of the pond for a show in New York City. Maybe it would be easier if we just blogged all the times Future Islands weren’t on tour.

Pre-sale tickets for the August and September shows go on sale today and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10 am. They can be purchased here.

We’re hitting the road again and we’re so excited to see you all! A limited amount of tix are available for presale now at the link below, general on sales begin Friday at 10am local.https://t.co/7rVse38jsi pic.twitter.com/Zbju6DvUTj — Future Islands (@futureislands) May 16, 2018

Future Islands released new track “Calliope” through the Adult Swim Singles Program earlier this month.