Scott Hutchinson of the Scottish folk-rockers Frightened Rabbit is still missing after having been reported as such earlier this week. The lead singer has not been seen since leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry early Wednesday morning, and police are seeking two people who were seen passing him on CCTV footage for more information about his potential whereabouts.

Journalist James Matthews shared a statement from local police seeking assistance and information. They are particularly concerned with finding two people who “may have seen Scott, or know the direction he traveled,” who are “urged to contact police immediately.”

The band also shared a statement on Twitter thanking fans for their support and for keeping Hutchinson in their thoughts.

We have no news to report on Scott’s whereabouts this morning. Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going G — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 10, 2018

As Stereogum notes, Scott’s brother and Frightened Rabbit bandmate Grant Hutchinson gave an interview to Radio X. “Just come back,” he said when asked if he had a message for Scott. “There’s nothing so insurmountable that we can’t figure it out together and help you to get better. We’re all here for you, and we all love you very much. You can see the support online, as well. Then just know that everyone loves you very much, and we just want you to come back and be safe. “