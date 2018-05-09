Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchinson Reported Missing in Scotland

Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchinson has been reported missing in Scotland. Concerns about the lead singer of the Glasgow indie band’s well-being were raised following the singer-songwriter’s departure from the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland early on Wednesday morning. The band tweeted soliciting information about Hutchinson’s whereabouts, claiming that he “may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.” On Tuesday, Hutchinson tweeted from his personal account: “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones” and subsequently, “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Scottish authorities are currently looking for any information about Hutchinson’s whereabouts. Inspector Graeme Dignan said in a statement to the BBC: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward. If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately. I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends or with police, to let us know he is alright.”

Frightened Rabbit’s last album, Painting of a Panic Attack, came out in 2016. The band toured for the 10th anniversary of their 2008 album The Midnight Organ Flight earlier this year, and Hutchinson released an album with the side project Mastersystem in April.

