Florence and the Machine brought their soaring new single “Hunger” to the Tonight Show last night, where Florence Welch practically floated above a stage decorated with pink floral arrangements. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a song about the ineffable power of beauty and the human need for connection really shines in live performance, and the combination of Welch’s gorgeous singing, free-spirited dancing, and dramatic leaps through the fourth wall gave it a real sense of passion.

“Hunger” is the official lead single from Florence and the Machine’s forthcoming album High as Hope, and we’ve also heard the album track “Sky Full of Song.” Both new songs made their live debuts at a concert earlier this month. High as Hope is out June 29. Treat yourself to Florence and the Machine performing “Hunger” on the Tonight Show below.