Florence and the Machine had their first concert of 2018 last night at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax, England. There, Florence Welch and her band debuted two new songs from their forthcoming album, High As Hope. The new songs are “Patricia” and “100 Years,” extensive and orchestral songs where Welch belts out her powerful voice with theatrical exuberance.

These new songs also follow the recent release of “Hunger,” the first official single for the new record, as well as “Sky Full of Song,” which will also appear on the album. The Halifax show is the first of several “intimate” UK and US shows the band will be hosting this month. Listen to the new songs below.