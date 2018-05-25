Flaming Lips – “Enthusiasm for Life Defeats Existential Fear Part 2″

Here’s a sentence that could only ever be written about The Flaming Lips: They just widely released a song called “Enthusiasm for Life Defeats Existential Fear Part 2,” which was previously only available on a limited-edition USB drive sold inside an edible “gummy fetus” on tour in 2011. The loopy psych-pop tune will also be available on the deluxe edition of the Oklahoma band’s forthcoming Greatest Hits Vol. 1, a 3-CD set that will include many more B-sides and rarities in addition to the Lips’ well-known singles.

“Enthusiasm for Life Defeats Existential Fear Part 2″ was released in conjunction with the first episode of Sorcerer’s Orphan, a new podcast by Lips multi-instrumentalist Stephen Drozd about the band’s songwriting process. The first song he tackles, naturally, is “Enthusiasm for Life Defeats Existential Fear Part 2.” Hear that below.