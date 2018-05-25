Courtney Barnett stepped into the Cover Room backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night and knocked out a stirring version of “Everything Is Free” by Gillian Welch. Check it out below.

The Australian singer-songwriter just released Tell Me How You Really Feel, her sophomore album following the 2015 breakthrough Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit .