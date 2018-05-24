Video: Christine and the Queens – “Girlfriend”

Christine and the Queens have released a new video for their single “Girlfriend,” directed by Jordan Bahat. During initial press for the song, Héloïse Letissier discussed her inspiration behind the track and the Chris persona: “I became obsessed with this idea of the macho man, and still being a woman. What does it mean if I’m this figure, and I’m a woman?” The concept is explored in a video loosely based on Charles Ebbets’ “Lunch atop a Skyscraper,” where Letissier aims to “blurs the lines between ballerina and thug, as was often the case in American musicals such as West Side Story.” She also cites Tarsem (director of cult classic The Fall) and Michael Jackson as inspirations for the dizzying, hyper-stylized video, with choreography from dance team La Horde.

Still no word on whether an album is on the way, but given her extensive upcoming tour, it can’t be that far off.