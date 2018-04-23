News \
Christine and The Queens Announce Fall Tour
Pop singer-songwriter Héloïse Letissier is taking her magnetic act, Christine and The Queens, on a tour across North America and Europe this fall. Letissier has been relatively quiet during the past year, so the new tour is a bit of a surprise. No word yet on whether new music will be announced in the period before the tour kicks of in October. Christine and The Queens will begin the tour in Europe before making their way to North America, traveling to Seattle, Brooklyn, and Toronto among other cities. Tickets for the performances started with a fan pre-sale earlier today and continue with a general sale on April 26th at 12 PM EST, available on their official website. See the full tour schedule below.
Christine and the Queens Tour:
Thu 10.11 – Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal
Fri 10.12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
Sat 10.13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live
Mon 10.15 – Berlin, GER @ Columbiahalle
Wed 10.17 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget
Tue 10.23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Fri 10.26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Sat 10.27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Wed 10.31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (sold out)
Thu 11.01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri 11.02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun 11.04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Mon 11.05 – Toronto, CAN @ The Danforth Music Hall
Sun 11.06 – Montreal, CAN @ Bell Square
Sat 11.17 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC
Tue 11.20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (sold out)
Wed 11.21 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
Fri 11.23 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
Sat 11.24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Mon 11.26 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy
Tue 11.27 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo
Fri 11.30 – Dublin, IRL @ RSD Main Hall
Tue 12.04 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith
Wed 12.05 – Bordeaux, FR @ Metropole Arena
Thu 12.06 – Montpellier, FR @ Zenith South
Tue 12.11 – Geneva, FR @ Arena
Wed 12.12 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith
Fri 12.14 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier
Sat 12.15 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith
Tue 12.18 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena