Christine and The Queens Announce Fall Tour

Pop singer-songwriter Héloïse Letissier is taking her magnetic act, Christine and The Queens, on a tour across North America and Europe this fall. Letissier has been relatively quiet during the past year, so the new tour is a bit of a surprise. No word yet on whether new music will be announced in the period before the tour kicks of in October. Christine and The Queens will begin the tour in Europe before making their way to North America, traveling to Seattle, Brooklyn, and Toronto among other cities. Tickets for the performances started with a fan pre-sale earlier today and continue with a general sale on April 26th at 12 PM EST, available on their official website. See the full tour schedule below.

Christine and the Queens Tour:

Thu 10.11 – Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal

Fri 10.12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

Sat 10.13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live

Mon 10.15 – Berlin, GER @ Columbiahalle

Wed 10.17 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget

Tue 10.23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Fri 10.26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sat 10.27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Wed 10.31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (sold out)

Thu 11.01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri 11.02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun 11.04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon 11.05 – Toronto, CAN @ The Danforth Music Hall

Sun 11.06 – Montreal, CAN @ Bell Square

Sat 11.17 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC

Tue 11.20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (sold out)

Wed 11.21 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Fri 11.23 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

Sat 11.24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Mon 11.26 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy

Tue 11.27 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo

Fri 11.30 – Dublin, IRL @ RSD Main Hall

Tue 12.04 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith

Wed 12.05 – Bordeaux, FR @ Metropole Arena

Thu 12.06 – Montpellier, FR @ Zenith South

Tue 12.11 – Geneva, FR @ Arena

Wed 12.12 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith

Fri 12.14 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier

Sat 12.15 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith

Tue 12.18 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena