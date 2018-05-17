Christine and The Queens have released the new single “Girlfriend,” featuring production from Dam-Funk. The groovy, gender-twisting new track is Christine and the Queens’ first song since her impressive debut album, 2015’s Chaleur Humaine (or Christine and the Queens), and features two versions, one in English and one in French. The new record sees singer-songwriter Héloïse Letissier combine G-Funk rhythms and contemporary synth-laden dance music to make a defiant and charming pop record. Letissier uses the heavy Prince and Daft Punk vibes to play with the performance of masculinity and desire. Latissier gave a statement on her thought process with the song: “I initially set out to smash against macho culture and macho men,” says Letissier. “I became obsessed with this idea of the macho man, and still being a woman. What does it mean if I’m this figure, and I’m a woman? Does it make me an aberration? Is it joyful?”

Listen to the new track below and catch Christine and The Queens when they go on tour this Fall.