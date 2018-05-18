News \
Chris Cornell Remembered by Soundgarden, RATM, More on Twitter
Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell died on May 18th of last year, at the age of 52. He died by suicide in Detroit, hours after performing at the nearby Fox Theater. Earlier this week, Cornell’s wife Vicky Cornell announced a public vigil taking place tonight at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles. She wrote the following to Cornell’s fanbase: “Your love has created a close-knit community; more like a family; to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal. We could not have gotten through these last twelve months without you… we can feel your love no matter how far.”
Today, on the one year anniversary of his death, his former bandmates in Soundgarden paid tribute to their friend, as did members of RATM and Temple of the Dog.
