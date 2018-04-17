Morrissey Releases “By The Time I Get to Wherever I’m Going,” Shares Photo of His Cat

On Tuesday, Morrissey erred on the side of taciturn when he shared “By The Time I Get To Wherever I’m Going,” a mid-tempo jaunt he refers to as a “lost studio track.” The typically verbose singer didn’t elaborate on when the track was recorded or for what release.

Moz preceded the song release with a photo of a tabby labeled “Morrissey’s Cat.” The little guy does admittedly look a bit like his owner.

Morrissey’s most recent album is Low in High School, which he released in November, 2017.