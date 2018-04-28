Kanye Trolls Fans on New Song “Lift Yourself”

Last night, Kanye West tweeted the title and link to a new song available on his website. Titled “Lift Yourself,” the track appears to be in response to a conversation West had with Hot 97 host Ebro earlier this month, with the rapper writing on Twitter that he was “going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he’s been seeking.” The song itself contains almost no intelligible lyrics from West, instead featuring a prominent, extended sample of soul group Amnesty’s 1973 song “Liberty.” Check it out on kanyewest.com.

I’m going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he’s been seeking The bars 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 It’s called Lift Yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018