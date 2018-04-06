Listen to Kali Uchis’ Isolation

The R&B singer Kali Uchis has been rolling out her new album Isolation for nearly a year, beginning with the Jorja Smith duet “Tyrant” and culminating in “After the Storm,” a collaboration with longtime friend Tyler, the Creator and first-time collaborator Bootsy Collins. Isolation is her first album for Universal, and it features behind-the-boards contributions from a whole host of contemporary L.A. royalty: Thundercat, DJ Dahi, Sounwave, and BADBADNOTGOOD. Uchis also reunites with Damon Albarn, who featured her on last year’s Gorillaz album. The result is a smooth, vibe-y project that seems to tease those of us still shivering through April.