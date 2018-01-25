Video: Kali Uchis – “After the Storm” ft. Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins

Kali Uchis has unveiled a kitschy-cute video for her latest song “After the Storm,” featuring pal Tyler, the Creator and legendary funk bassist Bootsy Collins. In a fun flip on the song’s theme and Tyler’s own recent album Flower Boy, “After the Storm” finds Uchis picking up a packet of Tyler, the Creator seeds that eventually produce a full-grown Flower Man. Collins appears in animated form, ad-libbing from the labels of his own name-brand foods. U.K. photographer and filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen directed the cleverly stylized clip, which you can watch below.