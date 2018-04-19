Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament released a song under his solo moniker Ament last week entitled “Safe in the Car,” featuring Angel Olsen on backing vocals. The unwieldy tune–a weird bromide of chugging alt-rock and orchestral ambience–now has been given a video, which Ament posted to Pearl Jam’s YouTube channel. It’s a garish but simple little clip featuring closeups of Ament singing while, quite literally, safe in a car. Natural disasters of various sorts erupt around him. He’s wearing a big flat-brimmed hat reading “FAITH.” Ament told Rolling Stone that the clip was inspired by Cormac McCarthy’s The Road and the aesthetic of grindhouse films. Seems about right. Ament’s third album Heaven/Hell is due out on May 10. Watch the video below.