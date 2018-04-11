Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Launches New Solo Project, Releases “Safe In The Car” Featuring Angel Olsen

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament is undertaking a solo project called Ament. According to an announcement on Pearl Jam’s site, he is planning to release an album called Heaven/Hell, though no release date has yet been set. Ament has shared a new (and pretty strange) single, “Safe in the Car,” which features special guest Angel Olsen on backing vocals. In Februrary, Ament mentioned Olsen as one of his favorite working musicians in a Rolling Stone roundup of his favorite songs of 2017. Ament’s Pearl Jam brethren Mike McCready and Matt Cameron rock guitar and drums on the track, respectively.

Pearl Jam may also be preparing a new album. Last month, the band released the politically charged new single “Can’t Deny Me,” and are touring this summer. Listen to Ament’s single, complete with impressionistic synth-string arrangement, below.