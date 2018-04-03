Haim’s Coachella Set Will Feature Visuals From Paul Thomas Anderson

The sister-trio Haim are set to perform both weekends of Coachella in a few weeks, and they’ll be accompanied by visuals from director Paul Thomas Anderson. Anderson, a former student of the group’s mother, previously directed videos for the promotional run of the band’s sophomore album Something To Tell You, including videos for “Little of Your Love” and “Right Now.” He was also the director for their live performance video “Night So Long” and their short video “Valentine.”

Other than that details are scarce, but Anderson is a masterful director and we can only hope to get something as visually striking and engrossing as Frank Ocean and Spike Jonze’s pairing last year at multiple festivals.