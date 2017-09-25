Watch Haim’s Valentine Film, Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

After screening Valentine at Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse this past summer, Haim has released the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film online. The blue-hued short film features the sisters jamming out in Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles, playing songs from their sophomore album Something to Tell You.

In addition to a previously released studio version of “Right Now,” the film also includes performances of “Something to Tell You” and “Nothing’s Wrong.” On Twitter, Haim declared their love for the award-winning director: “We’ve been fans of Paul’s since the first time we saw Boogie Nights on TBS when we were kids…His films are our favorite.”