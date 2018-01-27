Watch Haim’s New Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Live Video for “Night So Long”

Haim have released a new live video of their Something to Tell You track “Night So Long.” Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the video was shot at LA’s infamous Greek Theatre, and shows the trio playing out to an empty theater, only to cut moments later to a packed show, a blanket of slow-swaying lighters wavering from the crowd in the dark. Anderson is a longtime longtime collaborator with the band, and has directed videos for their songs “Little of Your Love” and “Right Now,” as well as their short film Valentine. Anderson recently released his new film Phantom Thread, which featured a standout score by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood. Watch Haim’s new video below.