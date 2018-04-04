Gang of Four’s New EP Has Ivanka Trump on the Cover

Gang of Four, proper legends of UK post-punk, have a new EP on the way. It’s called Complicit, and you can see the extremely striking cover art below. Unfortunately, “Lucky,” the first single, is really not very good at all. With some squelchy bass, brittle fuzz-tone guitar, and a tepid vocal from whatever lead singer Andy Gill is working with these days, it sounds more like dance punk revival also-rans (and recent Gang of Four tourmates) the Faint than any of the Gang’s classic era material. But we’re posting it anyway, just because of that awesome cover art. I guess you could say we’re… Complicit.

Complicit’s tracklist includes a track called “Ivanka (Things You Can’t Have), ” which you can listen to when the EP drops April 20.