Drag City Is Now Streaming on Spotify, Tidal, and Google Play
Drag City have long refrained from putting their music on streaming platforms. In June, the Chicago label added their catalog to Apple Music, and now the majority of their catalog has appeared on Spotify, Tidal, and Google Play. Featuring music from Smog, Silver Jews, Ty Segall, Bill Callahan, and others, Spotify has also put together a playlist of some of the label’s highlights titled “This is Drag City.” Oddly enough, Joanna Newsom’s Drag City albums are now available on Apple Music, Tidal, and Google Play, but still not Spotify. Records from other Drag City favorites like Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Jim O’Rourke are also still absent from all streaming platforms.