David Bowie Metrocards Are Available in New York City

David Bowie lived in the Soho district of New York City for a good portion of his life. Currently, his sprawling and celebrated David Bowie Is exhibit, which has toured the world, is being housed at the Brooklyn Museum. The combination of these two things has resulted in the Soho subway station at Broadway-Lafayette being outfitted as a combination David Bowie shrine and ad for David Bowie Is. One of the central attractions at the station, outside of huge spreads of Bowie’s face on the rafters: designer metrocards. Apparently they will run you $6.50 because they have a two-ride minimum, but they look pretty cool, and there are several designs you can collect (see below). David Bowie Is runs through July 15 at the Brooklyn Museum; read our review of the exhibition here. NYC residents and visitors can also catch the premiere of a film version of Bowie’s 2015 musical Lazarus at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater on May 2.