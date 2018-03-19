Film Version of David Bowie’s Lazarus Musical Premiering in NYC

David Bowie and Edna Walsh’s musical Lazarus is coming to the big screen. The musical–based on the book The Man Who Fell to Earth, which Bowie starred in the 1976 Nicolas Roeg film adaptation of–premiered in New York City in 2015 and came to London in 2016. Footage of the off-West End London production has been made into a theatrical version of the show, and the movie will screen at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater on May 2, featuring the seven-piece backing band from the original New York show performing live. Michael C. Hall was the star of the London production. Presale is going on now, and general admission tickets go on sale tomorrow morning.