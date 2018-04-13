For those of us who can’t make it out to Indio, California for the first weekend of Coachella 2018, the performances are live streaming exclusively on YouTube. The stream kicked off today at 3 pm Eastern and is divided into three separate channels and a VR stream. This weekend’s lineup features the Weeknd on Friday’s headlining slot and Beyoncé closing out Saturday night, after having to cancel last year’s performance because it came dangerously close to her due date. Eminem snagged the marquee spot for Sunday night.

The schedule is subject to last minute tweaks and changes, so you can keep track of that on a tab on Coachella’s YouTube page.

Otherwise, enjoy taking in the performances from the comfort of your couch.