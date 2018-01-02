Coachella 2018 Lineup: Beyoncé, Eminem, The Weeknd to Headline

Coachella has announced this year’s lineup. As promised after pulling out of last year’s festival due to her pregnancy, Beyoncé will headline on Saturday. Friday and Sunday will be headlined by The Weeknd and Eminem, respectively.

The rest of the lineup features a standard mix of pop, hip-hop, and indie veterans and upstarts. SZA, St. Vincent, and Vince Staples feature on Friday. Tyler, the Creator, Angel Olsen, and David Byrne will open for Beyoncé on Saturday. Sunday’s bill includes Cardi B, Migos, King Krule, and Kamasi Washington.

Festival passes go on sale this Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET, at which point you can attempt to secure tickets here. Check out the full lineup below.