Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, has announced five new tour dates with Vince Staples in October. The newly announced dates will follow Glover’s current tour with Rae Sremmurd, which has also added an additional date at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. See all of Childish Gambino’s upcoming 2018 tour dates below, with newly announced shows listed in bold.

new tour dates with Vince Staples. presale starts at 10am local time on 5/1 — donald (@donaldglover) April 30, 2018

Glover has said that his next album as Childish Gambino will be the last, though he remains as busy as ever as a musician/actor/director. He’ll host and perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend (May 5), in a rare Spider-Man meme lineup featuring host Donald Glover and musical guest Childish Gambino. The second season of Atlanta, the celebrated television show Glover directs and stars in, is currently airing on FX. He’ll also play Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, in theaters next month.

Childish Gambino fall 2018 tour dates

September 6 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena*

September 8 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*

September 10 — Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre*

September 12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

September 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

September 15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

September 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

September 19 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

September 22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

September 23 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

September 26 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

September 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena*

September 29 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena*

September 30 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena*

October 2 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center ^

October 3 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum ^

October 5 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

October 9 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

October 12 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

* with Rae Sremmurd

^ with Vince Staples