Watch Cardi B and Chadwick Boseman’s SNL Promo With Leslie Jones

Chadwick Boseman is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest and the people’s superhero, Cardi B. In the below clip, Chadwick first tries to make a straight forward promo, but SNL cast member Leslie Jones tries to hype him up to be “Chadwick Black Panther Boseman” with Cardi B getting in on the action in an attempt to land a trip to Wakanda. The short and funny clip is really just a chance for Cardi B to steal the show with relative ease. She later tells Jones that the “B” in her name stands for Boseman, and that she and Chadwick are probably cousins. She also refers to Chadwick as “Black Panther” and shatters Jones’s dreams to “get some bars.” All of this is charismatically done with her signature accent and laugh. Here’s hoping Chadwick can get some shine on the Cardi B show this Saturday.

Watch the clip below: