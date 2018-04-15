Adele Wants You to Know She Loves Beyoncé

No one’s a bigger Beyoncé fan than Adele. Last year, she used her Grammy acceptance speech to discuss how much Beyoncé’s album Lemonade meant to her, and the vocalist has a long history of sisterly support that really drives home her Beyoncé enthusiasm. During the livestream of Bey’s performance last night at Coachella, Adele got a little excited at home on Instagram, where she posted clips of her dancing around her living room while watching the performance.

Beyoncé’s performance made Coachella history as she was the first black woman to headline the gigantic annual festival. During the performance, she reunited Destiny’s Child, brought out her husband Jay-Z, and even recruited sister Solange to take the stage alongside her.

Check out Beyonce’s entire performance and watch Adele flip out with fandom below.

Mood 1 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:30am PDT

Mood 2 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:31am PDT