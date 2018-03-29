The first full-length trailer for the second season of HBO’s Westworld is here. The trailer begins with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) washed up on the beach. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) peruses a library looking for answers and tries on some modern outfits. Maeve (Thandie Newton) is on the warpath again, searching for her daughter. We see Clementine (Angela Sarafyan) making a motorized escape across a barren, Mad Max-like vista. There’s also a glimpse of a battle that seems to be taking place somewhere beyond Westworld, and cameos by some possible characters from “Shogun World.” As should be expected, the soundtrack is a new, piano-driven cover of a pop song by the show’s composer Ramin Djawadi—in this case, a full orchestral piece based on Nirvana’s In Utero classic “Heart-Shaped Box.”

Season 2 of Westworld premieres on April 22. Watch the trailer below.