Watch the Killers Cover “Wonderwall” at Lollapalooza Chile

Though he just announced North American tour dates for later this spring, Liam Gallagher is currently laid up with a chest infection that forced him to cut short his set at Lollapalooza Chile in Santiago on Sunday (March 18). Next up on the festival’s main stage were the Killers, who saved the day with a cover of Oasis’ classic crowd singalong favorite and Gallagher’s own customary closer, “Wonderwall.”

Killers frontman Brandon Flowers took the opportunity to reveal himself as an mega Liam fan. “We heard you missed out on a couple of songs you wanted to hear,” he said. “Before I sing this song I would first like to say that Liam Gallagher is my king, is one of my kings.” If Flowers strikes you as the kind of person who knows “Wonderwall” so well he can vocalize the piano solo off the shiny silver cuff, you’d be right.

Watch the Killers cover “Wonderwall” below.