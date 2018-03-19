Liam Gallagher Announces North American Tour With Richard Ashcroft

Liam Gallagher has announced a string of North American tour dates supported by another icon of the Britpop era: Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of the Verve. They’ll visit San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia together in May. Gallagher will then play a solo show in Washington, D.C., and from there the pair will reunite for a some more concerts closer to home in Dublin, Belfast, and London.

Gallagher is on tour in support of last year’s debut solo record As You Were; Ashcroft’s most recent solo release was 2016’s These People. The former Oasis singer is a longtime Ashcroft fan, which of course means Noel Gallagher has insulted both of them. Check out the joint North American tour dates below; tickets go on sale this Friday, March 23.

Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie’s every day of the wk as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Liam Gallagher 2018 North American tour dates

May 10 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Theater

May 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

May 13 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for The Performing Arts

May 14 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 16 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage

May 17 — Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier @ Penn’s Landing

May 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre (Gallagher only)