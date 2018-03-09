Sting & Shaggy – “Morning Is Coming”

The somewhat unlikely pairing of Sting and Shaggy have a collaborative album called 44/876 coming next month. The Caribbean-inflected project has already bequeathed us “Don’t Make Me Wait” and a possibly disingenuous mutual appreciation society with Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio. And today the duo is back with “Morning Is Coming,” a second advance single. Gently bop along to it below.

44/876 is out 4/20 on A&M/Interscope.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.